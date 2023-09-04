C.O. farmers and ranchers still feeling the effects of 4-year drought; other factors add to their struggles

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The $5 billion agriculture industry in Oregon has been impacted heavily by drought conditions in recent years. With the wetter winter Central Oregon recently had, you might think that farmers and ranchers are benefitting. But according to drought.gov, almost 45% of Deschutes County is still experiencing severe drought.

Scott Duggan, an assistant professor with the OSU-Extension Service Livestock Field Faculty, says ranchers in Jefferson and Crook County are experiencing the worst of the drought.

Inflation and the war in Ukraine also have contributed significantly to farmers' struggle. The lack of water has made it harder for alfalfa farmers to grow their crop and feed their livestock, meaning they must travel to other parts of the state for hay. And with the increase in gas prices, it's more expensive just to run farm machinery.

Just last year, Jefferson County farmers were restricted on water use to a record low from past years.

