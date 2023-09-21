Goodwill in Bend celebrates grand reopening with renovations, new classroom addition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Goodwill in Bend, there are some new additions and overall improvements you can expect the next time you visit to shop or drop off donated items. The store on S. Highway 97 has been newly renovated, including the addition of a community training center.

A grand reopening celebration was held Thursday at the location.

The free classes given at the center helps people to achieve their personal and professional goals. They offer Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, computer basics and English courses.

Along with the community center, there's new signage, carpet, flooring and lighting inside. And outside, there are new concrete sidewalks. The renovation took six months, taking place while the store remained open.

Kelsey McGee spoke Thursday with the director of vocational services. She also talked with someone who was taking one of the courses about what he's learned and what courses he will be taking. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.