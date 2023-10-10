EDCO announces Growth Stage and Impact Track finalists for 2023 Bend Venture Conference

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Economic Development for Central Oregon announced Tuesday the finalist companies advancing in the Growth Stage and Impact Track competitions for the 20th annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday, October 19 - Friday, October 20.

The five finalists in the Early Stage competition category were announced last week.

In just a few days, the following companies will present on the Tower Theatre stage in downtown Bend. In addition to company pitches, attendees will hear from leading experts in venture capital and entrepreneurship, such as Joth Ricci, CEO of Dutch Bros. Coffee, who led the company through its initial public offering (IPO), and serial entrepreneur and investor Allie Magyar, who received over $2 million in investment during the 2016 Bend Venture Conference for her event technology company, Hubb.

“BVC ignited new opportunities for me as an entrepreneur and it is a privilege to be returning to the BVC stage after seven years. This community provided me with resources, mentorship and unwavering support in my journey as an entrepreneur. My success is a testament to what is possible when a community believes in your vision and I’m excited to meet this year’s finalists and hope my story helps inspire others to dream big,” said Allie Magyar.

Growth Stage Finalists

Following considerable due diligence, companies in the Growth Stage category have historically been awarded funding ranging from $100,000 to $2,500,000 from BVC LLC and partner VC funds. Since 2007, BVC LLC has invested in 22 Growth Stage finalist companies.

In alphabetical order, the five BVC Growth Stagefinalists are:

Avoli (Portland, OR) – The first and only athletic brand dedicated exclusively to the performance needs and aspirations of women and girl volleyball athletes. Gnara (Gunnison, CO) – A revolutionary new approach to women’s clothing with a patented zipper design that helps everyone answer nature’s call. iDentical Inc. (Mountain View, CA) – A dental device company that is disrupting the global dental implant market with personalized, drill-free dental implants. Po Campo (New York, NY) – A leader in modern daily travel, making stylish and sustainable designs specifically for commuters using bikes and scooters. ToolBelt Inc. (Vancouver, WA) – A mobile software program that allows contractors to post projects and directly connect with tradespeople.

Impact Track Finalists

The Impact competition was launched in 2016 as a separate track for companies that have an integrated social or environmental mission and are prepared to generate long-term financial value. Since its inception, the BVC Impact LLC fund has invested in ten companies.

In alphabetical order, the four BVC Impact Trackfinalists are:

Birch Biosciences (Portland, OR) – Engineering enzymes that act as "molecular scissors" to break down plastics for efficient, economical, and sustainable plastic recycling. ESG Brands (Portland, OR) – A proprietary technology for converting agriculture waste into textile fiber for the fashion industry. Harvest Thermal (Kensington, CA) – Electric heating, cooling and hot water systems for homes to support a strong and renewable electricity grid. OpConnect Inc. (Portland, OR) – A turnkey EV charging solution provider that offers smart charging hardware and software for fleet operators and multi-family properties.

The Bend Venture Conference is the longest standing and largest angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest, serving as a catalyst for startup investment in Central Oregon. Throughout the conference attendees hear company pitches, break away for multiple networking activities and learn from aspiring entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders. Tickets to the 20th annual Bend Venture Conference are available here.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. edcoinfo.com

About Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

The annual BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past 20 years, BVC has served to evolve and grow the startup ecosystem throughout Central Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest. Since its inception, more than $12 million has been invested in 52 companies as a result of the conference. This year’s conference will gather entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and students at the Tower Theatre in Bend, Oregon on October 19-20, 2023. bendvc.com