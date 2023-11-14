Bend Sustainability Fund awards nearly $700,000 in grants to eight community projects

Community ballot helped in decisions; five participants will award another $500

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Sustainability Fund, a Visit Bend project, announced Tuesday the Visit Bend Board of Directors' approval of the 2023 Bend Sustainability Fund grantees, awarding a total of $691,672 to eight projects around Central Oregon.

The funded projects will receive grants ranging from $16,582 to $300,000, all aiming to protect, steward or create sustainable experiences in Bend and the surrounding community.

After applications were submitted in September, the BSF Advisory Council narrowed the field of finalists to these eight projects. From Nov. 1-12, the BSF put out a Community Ballot, which allowed an opportunity for the community to help determine funding decisions for this year’s grant cycle. The results of the ballots have been reflected in the funding. Five participants will be picked at random later this week and given the opportunity to select one of the organizations on the ballot to receive an additional $500.

The following projects are set to receive grants in the 2023 funding cycle:

NWX2 LLC: The Discovery Park Art Corridor This project includes the installation of three art "discovery" experiences, engaging indigenous female artists and incorporating educational material about each art installation that will link to information provided by The Museum at Warm Springs and The High Desert Museum, while providing ADA access and tactile experience for visually-impaired visitors.

Bend Parks and Recreation District: Miller’s Landing Access and Restoration Project This project will provide a fully accessible Miller's Landing Park where individuals, regardless of their mobility levels, can enjoy the river independently. Designed to meet the needs of the full range of human experience, implementation will see a harmonious blend of enhanced accessibility features with the natural landscape, fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all visitors.

Cascades Theatrical Company : Cascades Theatre Restoration-Preservation Pan This project will improve the theater experience with the installation of new seating, prioritizing accessibility, improving aesthetics and durability, and reducing maintenance.

Tower Theatre Foundation: “Get Comfortable Again” This project is the culmination of a larger sequence of refurbishments designed to ensure the Tower's facilities and equipment meet contemporary industry standards and provide outstanding patron amenities, and includes the repair and refurbishment of all seats in the theater, and increased availability of size-inclusivity and ADA seating.

High Desert Climbers Alliance: Enhancing climbing safety and conservation efforts at Smith Rock State Park This project will result in climbing route hardware enhancement on ten routes in Smith Rock State Park, providing increased climbing access and inclusion of visitors of all skill levels. In addition, Leave No Trace informative signage will be installed to promote sustainable tourism and reduce human impact on the fragile desert ecosystem.

Bend Endurance Academy: New climbing capacity for state and PNW events and conferences This project would support the completion of BEA’s new indoor climbing facility where they will host regular practice, regional events and conferences.

Bend BMX: Bend BMX Improvements This project, the installation of a covered awning structure, is the next step in a larger project with the goal of hosting regional Gold Cup championship and national BMX events and improving recreation opportunities for Bend’s eastside by continuing to make BMX accessible to all families and helping develop the next generation of cycling talent.



“More impressive than Visit Bend allocating tourism-generated tax dollars is the process that these organizations go through when submitting their grants,” said Serena Gordon, Visit Bend’s Sustainability Manager. “These projects truly show the value of long range planning for improvements to Central Oregon that will sustain our environment, society, culture and economy. We put a huge value on supporting programs and partners that see the importance of this kind of work, and each of these projects will be the kind of reinvestment that will make residents and those who visit excited for years to come.”

“Trout Unlimited is honored to receive support from the Bend Sustainability Fund for the Lower Fall River Habitat Conservation Project,” said Darek Staab, Pacific Northwest Education Coordinator for Trout Unlimited. “The Fall River is one of our regional gems with crystal clear water that feeds the Deschutes River. Our two-year project is focused on the popular access points and trails in La Pine State Park, and we are excited to continue our conservation work along this important river section to protect the amazing water quality and care for our fish and wildlife habitat in and around the river. These critical dollars will help support our local staff, partners, contractors, and conserve the Fall River well into the future.”

“This funding makes it possible for the nonprofit Tower Theatre to replace and upgrade 20-year-old seats in the auditorium and balcony, plus promote and offer patrons options for wider, accessible, size-inclusive seating”, said Ray Solley, Executive Director of the Tower Theatre Foundation. “The theatre is growing in use and popularity as an iconic Bend destination. After a day of skiing, kayaking or mountain biking so many like to head to the Tower to cap their day with an evening of world-class entertainment. The improvements supported by the Bend Sustainability Fund ensure even better memories and more satisfied return customers, as well as strengthen the city as a valued place to visit and a well-rounded community to call home.”

“The public ballot results confirm that our community cares deeply about ensuring that individuals, regardless of their mobility levels, can enjoy the river independently,” said Rachel Colton, Park Planner, Bend Parks and Recreation District. “The Miller’s Landing Access and Restoration Project is made possible with grant support from BSF and will propel the work along the Deschutes River corridor in new and different ways that build upon the BSF-supported completed access and restoration project at Riverbend South. In partnership, we’re improving equity and accessibility, which is a big win for everyone.”

“The importance of a balanced Bend–meaning environmental, social and economic sustainability–is top of mind when we consider our community,” said Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan. “As we look into the future, projects like these eight are critical ways to creatively reinvest tourism dollars into programming we believe our kids and grandkids will want to be a part of.”

Since the inception of the Bend Sustainability Fund, $2,981, 672 has been awarded to 25 projects.

Projects eligible for consideration are required to protect, steward, or create a tourism-related facility with an impactful life of at least 10 years and offer substantial use by visitors.

To learn more about the projects funded by The Bend Sustainability Fund or to apply for the 2024 grant cycle, visit sustainability.visitbend.com.

Examples of funded projects can be found here: https://sustainability.visitbend.com/projects/

ABOUT VISIT BEND: Visit Bend is a non-membership, non-profit economic development organization dedicated to promoting tourism responsibly on behalf of the City of Bend. We’re a leading provider of information on Bend, Oregon hotels, restaurants, activities, and Oregon vacation planning. To learn more or to order a complimentary Official Visitor Guide to Bend, contact Visit Bend at 1-800-949-6086 or visit visitbend.com

ABOUT BEND SUSTAINABILITY FUND: The Bend Sustainability Fund, a Visit Bend Project, reinvests short-term lodging tax revenue paid by visitors into tourism related facilities that create and steward sustainable experiences within Bend's community.

The fund was created in 2021 with the aim of supporting the Bend community as a vibrant place to live and visit for generations to come. Since its inception, the Bend Sustainability Fund has awarded $2,290,000 to 17 projects.

Visit Bend is funded by a portion of the transient room tax generated through short-term lodging stays within Bend's city limits, distributed by the City of Bend. A portion of this restricted tax funds the Bend Sustainability Fund.