Bend Airport tenants say city’s proposed rules update could force many to move or close doors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Bend Municipal Airport tenants are warning that the city's proposed update to rules and regulations for airport tenants could cause some local aviation businesses to move or shut their doors for good.

The proposed legislation would focus largely on only allowing tenants who provide certain classes of flight training and maintenance for all aircraft repairs.

They said the city has also halted privately owned hangars from renewing ground leases, bringing uncertainty of the future to many small businesses.

One small business owner tells NewsChannel 21, "For those with hangars and ground leases, very few people will be willing to jump on a lease, knowing that they will not be renewed and anyone trying to sell theirs will not be able to. "

Isabella Warren is speaking with some of the small business owners and the airport manager to learn about the impacts and reasons for the proposed. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

More city information on the rules and regulations update for the airport can be found here; https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/transportation-mobility/bend-municipal-airport/airport-rules-and-regulations

Below is the city document, outlining the new proposed rules and regulations for the airport: