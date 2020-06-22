ODOT set to begin night work on temporary repairs to Third Street in Bend

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation will be making temporary repairs to U.S. Highway 20/Third Street in northern Bend, beginning Monday night.

The project includes three lanes of the highway, from about the intersection with O.B. Riley Road to Division Street.

"The surface of the highway in this location has deteriorated from the impacts of traffic and severe winter weather and is set for complete, permanent repairs in a project that’s slated for summer of next year," ODOT said.

Beginning around 7 p.m. Monday, ODOT maintenance crews will begin the temporary repair work, taking one lane at a time, and will control traffic by the use of flaggers. The work will continue overnight until approximately 5:30 a.m.

The same work pattern will be repeated until the project is complete, expected to be Tuesday, June 30.

ODOT said motorists should be aware of the project and adjust their driving plans appropriately.