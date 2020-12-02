Bend councilors Moseley, Livingston to propose religious freedom resolution

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend City Councilors Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston said they will introduce a resolution at Wednesday evening's council meeting "to affirm and protect religious freedom in Bend."

In a brief news release, the two councilors, now in their last month in office, said they will introduce a resolution that states: "The City of Bend shall not use city monies, equipment, or personnel for the purpose of enforcing pandemic health policies, which single out and discriminate against faith-based organizations or members thereof.”

They said they "believe the timing of passing this resolution immediately is important," due to last week's U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling barring restrictions on religious services in New York that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had imposed to combat the coronavirus.

They also noted Gov. Kate Brown’s current statewide “freeze” and her new metrics that are to be implemented Thursday that the councilors said treat religious institutions differently from other sectors."

If people want to have their opinions heard on this or other issues, they can email the Bend City Council at council@bendoregon.gov.

Moseley decided earlier this year not to seek re-election, while Livingston lost his race a month ago to challenger Melanie Kebler.