Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Updated
today at 11:00 pm
Published 10:38 pm

Bend police update: Citizen finds missing man, 93, with dementia

Missing Bend man Jeremy Jewett
Bend Police Dept.
Missing Bend man Jeremy Jewett

(Update: Missing man found, in good health)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Shortly after Bend police requested the public’s assistance late Thursday night in the search for a 93-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his northwest Bend home earlier in the evening, a concerned citizen found him.

Jerome Jewett was found by the citizen around 10:45 p.m. and "was in good health," Sgt. Tommy Russell said.

Russell said earlier that has “a history of walking away from his residence and getting lost,” Sgt. Tommy Russell said in a news release.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest Hartford Avenue, Russell said. He was reported missing by his family around 8:45 p.m.

“Jewett has been known to cover a substantial distance and has previously been found in the northwest area of Bend,” Russell said.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Bend / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content