Bend police update: Citizen finds missing man, 93, with dementia

Central Oregon

(Update: Missing man found, in good health)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Shortly after Bend police requested the public’s assistance late Thursday night in the search for a 93-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his northwest Bend home earlier in the evening, a concerned citizen found him.

Jerome Jewett was found by the citizen around 10:45 p.m. and "was in good health," Sgt. Tommy Russell said.

Russell said earlier that has “a history of walking away from his residence and getting lost,” Sgt. Tommy Russell said in a news release.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest Hartford Avenue, Russell said. He was reported missing by his family around 8:45 p.m.

“Jewett has been known to cover a substantial distance and has previously been found in the northwest area of Bend,” Russell said.