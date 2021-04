Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- From the blackened material a forest fire leaves behind, Troy Stith is creating art.

The Bend man collects charcoal he finds while hiking and uses it to create landscape drawings of the post-wildfire ruins.

Stith said his setup for drawing is completely mobile, so he can do it anywhere.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with Stith and he'll have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.