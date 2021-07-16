Skip to Content
Central Oregon
House fire breaks out south of downtown Bend; area streets closed

KTVZ
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire broke out shortly after noon at a two-story home south of downtown Bend, bringing numerous crews and closing streets in the area.

The fire was reported at 12:12 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest Florida Avenue at Bond Street, initial reports said. Officials asked motorists to avoid the area.

Bend fire crews were working to put out the blaze and limit its extension to a fence or adjoining properties. Power lines also were reported affected by the blaze, which reportedly involved a detatched garage structure.

We have a crew on scene and will have more information as available.

