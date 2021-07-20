Arnold Irrigation District piping draft plan comment period extended as DRW residents fight back

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Anyone looking to submit public comment on the Arnold Irrigation District's plan to pipe more than 13 miles of it's main canal, now have until this Friday to send comments.

This is as a group of Deschutes River Woods and Woodside Ranch residents argue against the project due to environmental concerns and the burial of a historic flume.

The draft plan can be viewed here.

You can submit public comment on the USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service's website.

Jack Hirsh is seeking more information from the Farmers Conservation Alliance and a sub contractor for the USDA. He will have a full report coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.