Speed limit changes coming to some Bend city streets

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Some Bend streets are going to change their street's speed limit according to the community relations manager for the city.

🚗 Murphy Road: Between 3rd Street and Brookswood Boulevard, from 30 mph to 35 mph

🚗 SW Chandler Avenue: Between Mt. Washington Drive and SW Century Drive, from not posted to 25 mph

🚗 SE 15th Street: Between Chole Lane and Knott Road, from 45 mph to 35 mph

🚗 SW Century Drive: Between Elder Ridge Street and Mammoth

Drive, from 45 mph to 40 mph and between Mammoth Drive and a quarter-mile south of Skyline Ranch Road, from 50 mph to 45 mph.

