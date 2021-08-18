Oasis Village, planned community for Redmond-area homeless, narrowing site location

Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A village for the Redmond area's houseless community, many living on public land east of the city, is being proposed to help address the ongoing homeless issue in the area.

Bob Bohac, outreach director of Jericho Road, a Redmond nonprofit, said Oasis Village was designed to help give Central Oregon residents an opportunity of long-term shelter, as long as they work toward long-term goals of self-improvement.

Oasis Village would include 10 to 12 individual single-bedroom units, a kitchen facility, a shower trailer, a restroom trailer and a lounge area on a 1.5-acre property.

