Fire heavily damages historic Prineville home

Central Oregon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A stubborn fire heavily damaged an historic home in downtown Prineville Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Photos and videos from witnesses showed flames leaping from the upper story and roof of the Thomas M. Baldwin House on West First Street, a Colonial Revival home built in 1907 and listed in 1987 on the National Register of Historic Places, according to its Wikipedia entry.

Police said no injuries were reported and the home was unoccupied, but the damage was extensive. Crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and were there for several hours, first fighting the flames and then mopping up.

Baldwin was one of Prineville's most prominent bankers in the early years of the 20th century, rising to become president of First National Bank, the region's oldest bank.

"Our thoughts go out to the owners and their family members that have memories in this historic residence," the police Facebook post stated.