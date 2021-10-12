Deschutes, Crook County clerks report calls, emails disputing 2020 presidential election results

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Nearly a year after the 2020 presidential election, the Deschutes and Crook county clerks' offices say they are still getting calls and emails disputing the results.

Both county clerks say the disputes come in waves and were more frequent in late August, but they still receive them periodically.

Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison speculates the flurry of calls came amid national attention as the forensic audit in Maricopa County, Arizona was coming to a close.

Many of the inquiries coming in are about the forensic audit, but the Deschutes County Clerk's Office makes it clear that forensic audits are not recognized or practiced under Oregon law.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with Dennis and Crook County Clerk Cheryl Seely to learn more about the calls and what people are saying.

Her report will be on Fox @ 4.