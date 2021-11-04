Skip to Content
Artificial bat roosts added on Deschutes National Forest to help bat population

Artificial bat roosts placed in trees on the Deschutes National Forest
U.S. Forest Service
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With winter just around the corner, bats in Central Oregon are beginning to hibernate. But once they awaken, the Deschutes National Forest has provided them with some new options to help them rest safely.

Artificial bat roosts have been placed throughout the forest to offer not only shelter options but alternative habitat spots, in case a disease such as the invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome reaches the area's bat community. It has not been detected in the area but has been spreading in Washington state in recent years.

NewsChannel 21's Leslie Cano spoke Thursday with Lauri Turner, forest program wildlife manager for the Deschutes, on what Central Oregonians can do to help bats, not only while they hibernate but also when they become active again.

