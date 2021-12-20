Thousands of robins flocking to Central Oregon spark concern

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ)- The presence of Robins are becoming more recognized in farm lands and neighborhoods as thousands of them are flocking to the Central Oregon area.

Known to be migratory birds, the number of robins generally increase during the winter, but Director of Native Bird Care in Sisters, Oregon, Elise Wolf, says the number of Robins that are coming in is known as a 'Bird Irruption'.

In other words, there is a sudden change in the population of Robins flying through and this could be happening for a number of reasons. Although the main cause is unknown, Wolf suggests that it may be the confluence of past wildfires that are affecting their movements.

Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with Elise Wolf and people that live in areas where the birds are flocking to for more details.

