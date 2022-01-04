Recent dog incidents on C.O. trails point to safety concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New Year's Eve was an emotional day for the Richardson family when their dog was shot four times and killed in the Cline Buttes Recreation Area, near Juniper Park.

Stephen Richardson told NewsChannel 21 they were walking their dogs in a designed no-firearm zone near Juniper Park, as identified on a map he said was shared with him later when he reached out to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Another story was shared recently on Nextdoor, explaining how one woman's dog got caught in a baited metal trap near the the Horse Ridge Trailhead east of Bend.

Bola Gbadebo is reaching out to the Prineville District Office of the Bureau of Land Management and ODFW to find out if there will be any changes or steps taken due to such incidents, and what people should be aware of when walking their dogs on or near trails and recreation areas.

