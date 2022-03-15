Bend transportation planners to discuss electric vehicle charging infrastructure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the agenda of Tuesday's meeting of the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board: the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Central Oregon and what's needed down the road.

The state of Oregon's goal is to have 250,000 zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) registered in the state by 2025. The Oregon Department of Energy and ODOT's Climate Office also recently completed the Transportation Electrification Infrastructure Needs Analysis (TENIA) report.

Members of the Bend MPO, the regional transportation planning body, will be getting a presentation on the report Tuesday.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with a member of ODOT's Climate Office and looking for electric-vehicle users in Central Oregon.