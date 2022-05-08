Gloomy weather didn’t deter crowds for the Spring and Garden Show

The Central Oregon Builders Association Home and Garden show at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds concluded Sunday. It was the 30th annual Home and Garden show, but the first in two years due to the pandemic. The 2020 show was well advanced in it's planning before it was canceled. Dozens of people came out despite the gloomy weather to see 200 vendors. The public had an opportunity to meet exhibitors and learn more about their ideas and projects.