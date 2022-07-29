Fire officials called to put out a house fire in Bend caused by some recent staining outside
Bend fire officials said the intense heat contributed to a house fire on East Campbell Road off Century Drive. The homeowners came home and crackling noises outside. They attempted to put out the fire with a hose but were unsuccessful, and called 911. Fire officials said the homeowners recently did some staining--which is where the fire started. The fire did extend into the second story and attic. Officials had to some overhaul on that second floor and attic.