Showers won’t dampen Central Oregonians’ Halloween celebrations, trick-or-treating

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's a chance that showers could fall on the little trick-or-treaters in Central Oregon neighborhoods, but that won't stop a return to more traditional parties and outings across the High Desert.

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw says the chance of rain will increase through Monday afternoon and evening, with quickly cooling temperatures.

But Shannon Monihan, executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association, says the area has benefitted from the relatively warm and dry fall thus far.

She says downtown is thriving this autumn season, as the holidays approach, and the energy and spirit seems to have come back in full force, after a few years of COVID-related restrictions and lulls.

NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast is taking a look at how this year's Halloween fun is shaping up for a report at Five. (A program note: Our 4 p.m. Fox newscast is pre-empted by Game 3 of the World Series, with Houston at Philadelphia.)