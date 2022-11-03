Bend-La Pine Schools seeks support from voters in $250 million bond measure on next week’s ballot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools supporters are in the final days of campaigning for a hefty bond measure on next Tuesday's ballot that would provide for upgrades and safety/security projects, including a major modernization at Bend Senior High School

It's a nearly $250 million construction bond, building on the 2017 bond that allowed for repairs and new construction within the district.

The 2022 construction bond, Measure 9-155, would issue $249.7 million in general obligation bonds to improve safety and modernize aging schools and classrooms.

The district notes that most of its buildings were built prior to 1980. Some were built more than 90 years ago – the oldest was built in 1918.

Many of the older schools are in need of major repair and maintenance to extend their life and usefulness. In addition to maintenance and modernization, they say, many buildings will benefit from safety and security improvements to help keep students and staff safe.

Bend Senior High would get the largest chunk of the funds, which would go toward revamping nearly the entire school.

A campaign for the bond measure is being run by a political action group, Central Oregonians for Responsible Education. There is no organized opposition.

Carly Keenan met with Superintendent Dr. Steven Cook and Bend High Principal Chris Reese to learn more about what the measure and projects would mean for the community. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Here's a summary look at the plans:

