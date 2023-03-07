Does it seem the High Desert has moved from summertime to year-round big road projects? You may well be right

Avoiding peak tourist/visitor season is one factor; milder winters another

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – For many years, it seemed that the bigger Central Oregon road construction projects were done primarily in the summer, perhaps also starting or ending in the spring/fall “shoulder seasons,” with little major work done over the colder, snowier winter months.

But in recent years, it's been obvious to motorists that plenty of big projects have been underway straight through the often-milder winters, stopping only when snow or extreme cold dictate a pause.

Why? We reached out to local officials about some of the factors that may be playing a role. Peak visitor season is a primary factor, but so are milder winters of late.

“There are still certain types of activities that can only be done during times of the year that have warmer weather, but we have always tried to do as much construction as possible outside of the high tourism months of the summer in Central Oregon,” ODOT Central Oregon and Lower John Day Area Manager Robert Townsend told us.

However, he added, “I would say that for the last 15 years or maybe a little more, we have looked at opportunities to complete construction outside of the heavier traffic volume months of the summer.”

“In addition, with such mild winters the last few years, we aren’t seeing contractors take whole months off, so some of it is just perception around what road work is occurring,” Townsend added. “Big paving projects generally still occur May through September, during warmer temperatures.”

Deschutes County Road Department Director Chris Doty offered these thoughts:

1. Growth: The amount of growth has generated demand, but also brings resources (public and private) to invest in infrastructure.

2. Weather: We have milder winters now versus back in the day. The snow is itinerant. It does not hang around as longs as it used to. With the exception of paving and other minor elements, the construction season is year-round.

3. Funding cycle: Specific to transportation, HB 2017 (2017 legislative cycle) provided significant resources for transportation infrastructure (US 97 North End, US 20 Projects); most county projects are attributed to HB 2017 funding.

4. More to maintain: More infrastructure means more maintenance. Maintenance management systems are much more sophisticated as well, which means pro-active projects to maintain or replace infrastructure prior to failure.

5. Complexity: You can get a lot of capacity out of a 2-lane road and a pair of stop signs, but it is limited nonetheless. Adding capacity beyond that will require a sophisticated construction project. See #1.

6. Contractor availability: Government agencies contract work that used to be self-performed. Contracted work can occur when agencies are geared up for seasonal maintenance (snow/ice) and other seasonal activities. We have a vibrant contracting community locally and bidding work that can take place during traditional slow seasons can result in favorable pricing.

"These are my observations (ie, not backed by data, as that would be cumbersome). There has been a shift for a variety of reasons," Doty wrote.

Blake Mayfield will have more on what's brought about a shift in when we see detours, lane closures and all the rest. His report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.