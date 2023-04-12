Thornburgh Resort moves one step closer to final approval after nearly 20 years of appeals, challenges

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The long-proposed, long-debated Thornburgh Resort west of Redmond, which over the past 15-plus years has seen more appeals and litigation than likely any other resort in Oregon history, is one step closer to finally being able to build to completion and open its doors.

Deschutes County commissioners last week voted 2-1 to give preliminary approval to a fish and wildlife master plan that would allow the nearly 2,000-acre resort to fill its lakes and reservoirs; a final vote is expected at a board meeting next Monday afternoon.

Work is under way under various earlier approvals on elements of the "luxury community" with a private lake, golf course and the amenities one would expect. But Central Oregon LandWatch, area resident Nunzie Gould and others have challenged the resort at ever turn over its impacts on the area's water, traffic and more.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with a Deschutes County commissioner, along with Thornburgh Resort developer Kameron DeLashmutt, about the recent developments in the ongoing battle over its creation. He will have his report on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.