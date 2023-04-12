Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
Published 11:46 AM

Thornburgh Resort moves one step closer to final approval after nearly 20 years of appeals, challenges

Thornburgh Resort

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The long-proposed, long-debated Thornburgh Resort west of Redmond, which over the past 15-plus years has seen more appeals and litigation than likely any other resort in Oregon history, is one step closer to finally being able to build to completion and open its doors.

Deschutes County commissioners last week voted 2-1 to give preliminary approval to a fish and wildlife master plan that would allow the nearly 2,000-acre resort to fill its lakes and reservoirs; a final vote is expected at a board meeting next Monday afternoon.

Work is under way under various earlier approvals on elements of the "luxury community" with a private lake, golf course and the amenities one would expect. But Central Oregon LandWatch, area resident Nunzie Gould and others have challenged the resort at ever turn over its impacts on the area's water, traffic and more.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with a Deschutes County commissioner, along with Thornburgh Resort developer Kameron DeLashmutt, about the recent developments in the ongoing battle over its creation. He will have his report on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Central Oregon
Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content