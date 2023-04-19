C.O. health care leaders seek your input through online community health survey

(Update: Kelsey McGee is speaking with representative from Central Oregon Health Council)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon health care leaders are teaming up to collect community input on what local Central Oregonians need to live healthy and well. And you can help, right now.

From March through September, community members from the tri-county region are being invited to take a 10-minute, online community health survey administered by the Central Oregon Health Council in partnership with St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Deschutes County Health Services and Jefferson County Public Health.

Kelsey McGee is speaking Thursday with Central Oregon Health Council's project manager to find out what changes came from the survey five years ago and if the concerns and priorities have shifted for this year. She also has reached out to representatives from Deschutes County Behavioral Health and St. Charles Health System. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Community members who take the survey can enter a drawing to win prizes including an iPad, Mac Mini, $100 grocery store gift card or $100 gas station gift card. Seven prize winners are selected randomly each month through September 2023.

According to Central Oregon Health Council Project Manager Whitney Schumacher, MPH, information from the survey will be used to inform community health improvement plans and funding invested in community health and well-being.

“Our collective goal is to build an equitable and integrated health ecosystem in Central Oregon, and we can only do that well with input from our neighbors. We need to hear what matters most and what will make the greatest impact on the health of our communities,” said Schumacher.

The community health survey is part of a Regional Health Assessment, a report that identifies the key health needs, weaknesses and strengths of a community. It is developed every five years by looking at data and asking community members for their input. Other input is gathered from listening sessions and data compiled from existing sources, like emergency room visit data.

“It's important for each of us to have a voice in the health of the communities we call home. We’re reaching out in a number of different ways to engage marginalized communities of Central Oregon,” said Schumacher.

To take the survey, Central Oregon community members can visit cohealthsurvey.org. For more information, visit https://cohealthcouncil.org/community-health-survey/ .

###

About Central Oregon Health Council

The Central Oregon Health Council is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt public and private community governance entity dedicated to improving the health of the region and oversight of the Medicaid population and the Coordinated Care Organization (CCO). Senate Bill 204 officially created the COHC in 2011 to facilitate collaboration, regional planning and community governance. The COHC serves as the community governing entity over the region’s Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), PacificSource Community Solutions. COHC connects the CCO, community members, providers, and community-based organizations to resources in Central Oregon.