Homeless Leadership Coalition’s 2023 ‘Point in Time Count’ count finds homeless veterans nearly doubled in year

Fewer young children living without a home - but more young adults

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Homeless Leadership Coalition released their 2023 Point in Time Count on Thursday. The count taken on Tuesday, Jan. 4 found what might not surprise many Central Oregonians: More people are living on the streets or in vehicles, the woods or vacant lots across the High Desert.

The Point in Time Count, conducted across the country, is an annual one-ight count of those experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon, according to the HLC.

According to the results, new there were 28% more overall people without a residence living on the streets of Central Oregon this January, compared to 2022.

Notably, the number of veterans who reported experiencing homelessness nearly doubled, compared to the previous year. In 2022, 41 veterans were determined to be homeless in the region, while this year's number jumped to 71, an increase of 73%.

The 1,647 unhoused adults and children included 1,189 who were found to be living outside or in a vehicle, up from 1,063 a year earlier.

One positive sign: The number of houseless youth under 18 fell from 223 in 2022 to 196 this year. However, the number of older unhoused youth and young adults, ages 18-24, rose from 104 to 133.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended an online briefing about the latest numbers and is speaking with local veterans organizations about that particular, concerning stat. His report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.