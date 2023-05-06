Los Angeles Symphony cellist Ben Hong teaches master class to six young students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music on Saturday offered a master class led by Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong to six young musicians.

The event was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Bend and was free and open to the public. The event is presented in collaboration with the Cascade School of Music and the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association.

“We had a great variety of applicants this year to perform in this class, and showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational programs,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This year, we worked together with the Cascade School of Music and the nationally recognized American String Teachers Association to present this important educational event.”

The students selected to perform included Kaleo Kronberg (from Bend), Pearl Liao (Vancouver), Jacob Park (Lake Oswego), Sophie Phillips-Meadow (Eugene), Annie Rhew (Portland), and Andy Shin (Portland). They ranged in age from 13-21 years old, and came from the private teaching studios of Marilyn De Olveira, Hyun-Jin Kim, Valdine Mishkin, Steven Pologe, Michael Scott, and Maria Shim. They performed works by Elgar, Bach, Popper, Boccherini, and Tchaikovsky.

Kelsey McGee visited the master class for a report she will present on NewsChannel 21 at Ten on Fox and at Eleven on NBC. (Our 6 p.m. newscast has been pre-empted.)

Hong joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1993 and now serves as Associate Principal Cello, appointed by Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. He was the featured soloist in the movie “The Soloist” starring Jaime Foxx, and was honored to perform at the Staples Center in part of a program to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s life. Hong is on the faculty of USC’s Thornton School of Music and the Colburn Conservatory, and frequently presents clinics and masterclasses in the U.S. and abroad.

High Desert Chamber Music’s 2022-23 season, presented by Mission Building, concluded with Hong performing in a concert Friday evening at the Tower Theatre, joined onstage by International prize-winning pianist Ning An. It was sponsored by Hayden Homes.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.