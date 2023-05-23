Protesters came out in support and against Senator Tim Knopp to ‘get back to work’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the Republican state Senate walkout hits its third week, there does appear to be a plan to return, but not before protesters came out Tuesday evening at the Peace Corner in downtown Bend, both in support and against Senator Tim Knopp’s absence from Salem.

Senator Knopp said Republicans plan to return at least for the last day of the legislative session, scheduled for June 25.

They will do so to vote on largely bipartisan bills and work on passing a budget. Only 140 bills have passed both chambers so far this session.

Knopp says he appreciates people exercising their right to free speech at a demonstration, but hopes they're doing so, with the right information. The state senator says he met with the governor and they talked about putting an end to the boycott.

Knopp also says he hasn’t ruled out meeting with Democrats over the weekend to work out a compromise.