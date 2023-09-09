People walking for 2 causes in Bend, raising awareness, support, funds for ending addiction and suicide prevention

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fall's arrival on the High Desert brings a large number of weekend events, including walks that provide support and raise funds and awareness on several important issues and causes.

Two such walks were under way Saturday morning in Bend: the Walk for Recovery starting at The Commons Cafe in downtown Bend, with a goal of ending addiction in Oregon, and the Out of the Darkness Central Oregon Walk at Alpenglow Park, to provide support and raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

The Walk for Recovery is Oregon Recovers largest yearly fundraiser, with six walks taking place around the state "to raise money, build community power and promote pride in recovery."

Each event - a family-friendly walk, with leashed pets welcome - follows a two-mile route past treatment providers, recovery houses, detox centers and MAT (Medication-Assisted Treatment) clinics.

"Our goal is to raise $100,000 to continue to fight to end Oregon's addition crisis," organizers say.

Even before Saturday's Out of the Darkness Walk, organizers had topped their $10,000 fundraising goal, at more than $13,000. They also were fundraising to honor 988, the national 24/7 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The one-mile walk -- "a journey of remembrance, hope and support" -- follows paved trails around Alpenglow Park.

Kelsey McGee is visiting both of the walks, to speak with organizers and participants. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Eleven; our 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts are preempted by sports coverage.