Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory showcases a variety of mushroom and fungi

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The seventh annual Sunriver Fungi Fest and Mushroom Show was underway Saturday at the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory.

You can see the variety of fungi and mushroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a mushroom display, guided mushroom walk, and a mushroom marketplace.

For adults, tickets are $15, children ages 4-12 are $10, and children under 4 are free to attend.

Kelsey McGee is visiting the Nature Center to see what kind of fungi and mushroom they have on hand. She will also be asking people there what they learned. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox, as sports programming is pre-empting our Six PM newscast..