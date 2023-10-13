ODOT sparks concern with plans to reduce winter plowing, other cuts amid falling gas tax revenues, rising costs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is sparking concern among local government officials and others with an announcement that it is cutting back on services such as winter snow plowing operations, amid a decline in gas tax revenues and other factors.

The agency said it will be reducing services on roadside maintenance, winter maintenance, and low-volume road maintenance.

Roadside maintenance means reducing the volume in removing brush and tree debris, removing graffiti, and litter debris pickup. For winter maintenance, that means reducing the amount of sand and deicer applied to state highways.

On ODOT's fact sheet it says, "More Oregonians are buying hybrid and electric vehicles and

using less gas. Meanwhile, the cost of doing business is increasing. ODOT can no longer maintain the system at the level Oregonians need and expect."

"Some highways previously plowed four times per day will be plowed once a day, if at all," the ODOT fact sheet states (scroll down for the Region 4 document).

Kelsey McGee is speaking with ODOT's regional public information officer to learn more about the decision to reduce service, and also gaining reaction to their plans Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell raised the ODOT announcement at the end of this week's joint meeting with Deschutes County commissioners.

"I'm afraid the biggeset impact will be on snow removal, in particular on the passes," Campbell said.

Mayor Melanie Kebler said, "This may be a moment for Central Oregon to come together and say it's not acceptable. … I want people to be safe."