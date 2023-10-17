Murdock Trust makes $20 million in grants, including to Camp Fire C. Oregon, Central Oregon Trail Alliance

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KTVZ) -- The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust published Tuesday its Summer 2023 Grants Report, listing dozens of grants to nonprofits around the Northwest, including two to Central Oregon organizations.

The report announced:

64 total grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits totaling $20.2 million.

This includes more than $4.7 million through 20 grants to nonprofits serving the Oregon community.

The report can be found here. A full list of grantees can be found here.

The trust made two grants to Central Oregon-based organizations: $218,500 to Camp Fire Central Oregon for new program staff, to enhance camping opportunities for youth, and $236,500 to the Central Oregon Trail Alliance for new development staff, to expand bike trail access in the region.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested more than $1.3 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975. For details, visit their website at murdocktrust.org.