Murdock Trust makes $20 million in grants, including to Camp Fire Central Oregon, Central Oregon Trail Alliance

(Update: Jillian Fortner talking to two C.O. grant recipients)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KTVZ) -- The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust published Tuesday its Summer 2023 Grants Report, listing dozens of grants to nonprofits around the Northwest, including two to Central Oregon organizations.

The report announced:

64 total grants to Pacific Northwest nonprofits totaling $20.2 million.

This includes more than $4.7 million through 20 grants to nonprofits serving the Oregon community.

The report can be found here. A full list of grantees can be found here.

The trust made two grants to Central Oregon-based organizations: $218,500 to Camp Fire Central Oregon for new program staff, to enhance camping opportunities for youth, and $236,500 to the Central Oregon Trail Alliance for new development staff, to expand bike trail access in the region.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a private, nonprofit foundation that has invested more than $1.3 billion in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975. For details, visit their website at murdocktrust.org.

Jillian Fortner will be speaking to the executive directors for both Camp Fire Central Oregon and the Central Oregon Trail Alliance to learn more about what the grant money will be used for. Her report will air Thursday at Five on NewsChannel 21.