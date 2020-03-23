C.O. law enforcement: Arrest of stay-home order violators would be ‘last resort’

Coronavirus

Police say education is focus; BPRD offers details on more facility closures

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Central Oregon law enforcement and other agencies issued news releases Monday detailing their operations and requests of the public in the wake of Gov. Kate Brown's stay-home order and closure of various businesses.

Bend Police Department news release:

STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES

The Bend Police Department is asking the public to follow the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order just declared by Governor Brown. The Governor’s order is enforceable by law enforcement.

The Bend Police Department intends to first seek compliance through education and dialogue with our community members. Arrests of subjects violating the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order would be as a last resort.

We ask people to review the Executive Order as it will clearly have areas that impact your daily lives. The order addresses situations regarding daily activities related to gatherings, closure of certain businesses, outdoor activities, and other events and/or activities. The full order in its entirety is at Executive Order 20-12, which includes much more detail.

The order addresses:

Closure of Certain Businesses

Required Social Distancing for Other Retail Businesses

Workspace Restrictions

Government Buildings

Childcare Facilities

Outdoor Recreation and Travel to specifically include skate parks and sports courts

Manner of Enforcement

As Central Oregonians, we must be vigilant and each one of us must do our part to flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Bend Police Department thanks the community for complying with the order in the interest of the safety of our entire community.

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Facebook post (with Sheriff Shane Nelson video):

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to follow the Stay Home order just set by Governor Brown. The Governor’s order is enforceable by law enforcement. This is an absolute last resort though and law enforcement is seeking voluntary compliance.

As Central Oregonians, we must be vigilant and each one of us must do our part to flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please follow the law.

Redmond Police Department news release:

KEEP OUR SMALL TOWN FEEL BY STAYING HOME AND STAYING ALIVE

Redmond, OR – On March 23, 2020, Governor Kate Brown issued an Executive Order, which calls for all Oregonians (and visitors) to Stay Home/Stay Alive. The Redmond Police Department (RPD), in partnership with law enforcement across Central Oregon, are asking the public to be selfless, not selfish, and respectfully follow this Order.

The RPD takes the safety of our community seriously and is particularly concerned about those that are categorized as high-risk during this pandemic. RPD wants the public to be educated and aware of the Governor’s Order, and is seeking voluntary public compliance with this critically important Order. However, enforcement will occur, and with it comes fines of up to $1,250 as well as up to 30 days in jail.

Consistent with the Order, when individuals need to leave their homes or residences, they must maintain adequate social distancing of at least six feet from any person (see Social Distancing guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority).

As Central Oregonians, we must be vigilant, and each one of us must do our part to flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. To read the entire order, please follow this link: Executive Order 20-12.

Additionally, individuals may go outside for recreational activities (walking, hiking, etc.), but must limit those activities to non-contact, and are prohibited from engaging in outdoor activities where it is not possible to maintain appropriate social distancing (six feet or more between individuals).

In Redmond, the Redmond Skate Park, Bicycle Pump Track, tennis/pickleball courts, and playground equipment at all City park locations are closed for use until further notice. However, Juniper Golf Course remains open. These closures are consistent with the Governor’s Order requiring the “immediate closure of all pools, skate parks, outdoor sports courts, and playground equipment areas.”

RPD remains vigilant in responding to the needs of our community. We all realize the limitations placed on our day to day lives caused by a worldwide virus. It can be isolating, and it can create unfamiliar stresses. We encourage everyone to be patient, to be kind, and to look out for one another by being neighborly. Help officers focus on our most critical public safety needs by adhering to the provisions of the Governor's Order.

News release from the Bend Park & Recreation District:

Playgrounds, skateparks and sports courts closed

Spring and summer recreation programs adjusted for COVID-19

The Bend Park and Recreation District is closing its playgrounds, sports courts, exercise equipment and skate parks beginning today, March 23. This is in response to Governor Kate Brown’s executive order for Oregonians to stay home to the maximum extent possible.

Signs will be posted in parks this week with the following information:

Playgrounds, sports courts, exercise equipment and skateparks are closed. This includes pickleball, tennis, basketball, horseshoes and bocce ball courts.

Walking, running, biking, skating or using a wheelchair or other mobility device while maintaining at least 6 feet between people is allowed.

Off-leash dog areas, picnic shelters and restrooms remain open.

Keep at least 6 feet from others for social distancing.

Wash hands before and after any visit to a park or trail.

If this is not possible or if you are sick, stay at home – do not visit a park or trail.

All BPRD facilities are closed to the public including:

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

The Pavilion (Ice Season has concluded)

Art Station

District Office

Park Services

Bend Senior Center

The district’s park stewards will inform park users and seek compliance from community members to follow these closures and restrictions. Signs and other markings will be used to inform park users of the closures and restrictions. The executive order states that violations will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor.

“This is an extraordinary step taken to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 and I ask for everyone’s cooperation in shared sense of responsibility so we can be most effective as we weather this public health pandemic,” said Don Horton, executive director.

While facilities and outdoor amenities are closed, district staff members are exploring new ways to help community users be active, stay engaged and avoid social isolation. Fitness instructors led virtual exercise classes late last week that have been viewed more than 5,000 times in the first few days of availability on the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Bend Senior Center Facebook pages. Bend Senior Center staff are also reaching out to older adult patrons to check in because of the limited social contact being advised by public health officials.

“We are experiencing the uncertainty of the current situation and will continue to do our best to be here for recreation needs while also doing our part to encourage maximum time for people to stay home,” Horton added.

Spring programs delayed: Now through April 28

All spring registration programs will not start until at least April 29 in accordance with Governor Brown’s mandate that schools remain closed until April 28.

District staff have plans for how programs may be offered as abbreviated sports seasons and programs. Other options may include combined sessions or rescheduling some classes. Those registered for a spring program will receive additional information directly from the program coordinator. Credits will be issued for any cancelled or shortened classes and facility passes will be extended for the duration of the closure. Refunds are available upon request.

Summer registration moves to Monday, April 20

Summer program registration will open on Monday, April 20. An online preview of programs is available now. A PDF for download will be available by Monday, March 30.

If activities are able to resume, the district will provide something to look forward to. No payment will be required at the time of registration.

“Our goal is to assist individuals and families with summer planning while also recognizing that there’s uncertainty about what summer activities will entail due to the pandemic,” added Horton.