Oregon reports 13th COVID-19 death; Deschutes County now at 20 cases

Coronavirus

Latest death: Yamhill County man, 93; statewide case tally at 479

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The COVID-19 virus has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 13, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 479, as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The new COVID-19 cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2, for a total of 20), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2).

The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 13th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on 3/18/20, and died 03/27/2020 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

The 479 positive test results were released along with a new number of 9,693 total negative test results.

Deschutes County, along with 20 COVID-19 cases, has had 165 negative test results. Crook County has had seven tests, all negative, and Jefferson County 11 tests, all negative.

Five of those who died were 80 and over, five were 70-79 and three were 60-69.

The age-group breakdown also now shows the highest number of cases, 95 out of 479 statewide, is in the 40-49 age group, followed by 92 who were 60-69, 91 who were 50-59, 60 who were 30-39, 42 80 and over, 39 who were 20-29, 10 who were up to age 19 and one with data not available.

Seven of those who died were women and six were men. Of the total cases, 260 involve women and 214 were men, with no info on the five other cases. A total of 117 were hospitalized and 266 were not, with data not provided on 96 others.