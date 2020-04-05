C.O. Scouts stage successful Community Action Day

Coronavirus

More than 3,000 worth of needed food, supplies collected for nonprofits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday's Community Action Day by Central Oregon Scouts was a big success, with more than 3,000 worth of food and supplies collected for area nonprofits struggling to meet the need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Troop 90, station at the Food4Less, estimated about 1,000 pounds of donations, filling the troop's trailer halfway to the roof, Fremont District Vice-Chair Brian Seed said Sunday.

Troop 21, at Bend's Eastside Safeway, collected at least that much, filling an SUV, long-bed pickup and another mini-van, Seed said.

Troop 25, at the Westside Safeway, also collected about 1,000 pounds. Troop 18, at the Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store, filled a pickup bed and back seat, estimated at about 500 pounds.

The La Pine troop's collection numbers were not yet available.

All donation sites were set up to CDC and Oregon Health Authority guidelines to ensure the public's and Scouts' safety. Scout leaders submitted the project to state agencies and confirmed it would not violate the governor's order.