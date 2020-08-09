Mt. Bachelor lift operator tests positive for COVID-19; resort restricts operations

Coronavirus

Employees in contact are in precautionary quarantine pending test results

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A chairlift operator at Mt. Bachelor received a COVID-19-positive test result on Saturday, prompting some resort workers' precautionary quarantines for testing and restricted summer operations on Sunday, officials said.

The lift operations worker had worked at both the Little Pine and Pine Marten chairlifts between last Sunday and Saturday, officials said in a positing to the resort’s website.

The resort said it was notified Saturday evening of the workers' positive test result. While the Pine Marten chairlift was operating on Sunday, the Little Pine lift was closed “due to operational staffing.”

The Pine Marten lift carries visitors to the slopes for biking, sightseeing, dining, disc golf and evening "sunset dinners."

The new zip line feature also was not operating Sunday, resort officials said, and guests who had reserved spots on it were contacted and refunded.

"We take this situation very seriously and continue to exercise precautionary measures in our communications to help keep our guests, staff, and community safe," the resort posted.

"Mt. Bachelor’s COVID-19 protocols require daily health screenings and all staff are required to wear masks at all times while at work. Lift operators are also required to wear gloves when unloading bikes."

"Mt. Bachelor staff who were in close contact with the affected staff member have been notified directly and are in precautionary quarantine for testing, per Deschutes County and Mt. Bachelor COVID-19 protocols," the resort added.

"A 'close contact' is defined by the Deschutes County Health Department as anyone (who) spent more than 15 minutes with a person, within a distance of less than 6 feet."

In addition, for the mountain bike course, a new bike loading policy took effect Sunday, with a maximum of two bikes per carrier.