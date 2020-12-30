Bend-La Pine Schools planning for students’ return by mid-February

Coronavirus

Details due soon; students would be back in class at least 2 days a week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine School Board said Wednesday that the district is busy meeting with health officials and others as they prepare a plan to return students to in-person classes at least two days a week by Feb. 15.

The move comes after last week's surprise announcement by Gov. Kate Brown that the state metrics that have kept most public schools in remote learning since last spring will be made advisory, not mandatory, in the new year, allowing each district to decide on its own when and how to reopen safely.

Here's the full statement issued by the school board:

Governor Kate Brown made an unexpected announcement over winter recess, making previous metrics advisory rather than mandatory. In addition, she directed districts to find a safe path forward toward resumption of in-person instruction “to the greatest extent possible” by February 15, 2021.

For months, our district has been planning for the phased-in return of students to in-person learning when possible to do so safely. Despite the timing of this announcement, leadership immediately began working with stakeholders to operationalize plans into action under the new guidance. This collaborative work will continue when schools resume, as required under the new guidance, including meeting with local health authorities, employee associations, and other stakeholders. We expect to provide an initial plan to our community by the end of next week. This plan will detail our phased approach to returning students back to in-person classes, at least two days a week, by February 15.

We are glad to see school reopening being prioritized, and our board and staff are committed to reopening school buildings for our more than 20,000 students and staff as soon as we safely can. We are also committed to providing our exceptional online program, Bend-La Pine Schools Online, for our students who prefer to continue to learn remotely.

We ask our community to follow all OHA and CDC recommendations, so that when we reopen our schools, they can stay open. And that we can reopen our businesses, which provide the economic foundation for so many of our families and students. This includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding indoor gatherings, and washing hands. Even when we begin to bring students back into our school buildings, school will not be “business as usual.” We need to be vigilant as a community in reducing transmission and positivity rates, in order to avoid rolling quarantines and school closures due to exposure and staff shortages.