Indoor mask mandate returns, OHA issues new specifics: What are Central Oregonians doing?
OHA rules will be in effect until Feb. 8, unless changed
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As of Friday, indoor masks are required in public spaces for Oregonians, regardless of vaccination status, under a statewide order from Gov. Kate Brown.
The newly released Oregon Health Authority regulations show more details about the new indoors spaces requirement - and also show they will be in effect for nearly six months, until Feb. 8, unless revised.
For example, "indoor spaces" is defined as "anywhere indoors, including but not limited to public and private workplaces, businesses, indoor areas open to the public, building lobbies, common or shared spaces, classrooms, elevators, bathrooms, transportation services and other indoor space where people may gather for any purpose. An indoor space does not include a private residence or a private automobile being used for personal use and that is not used for ride sharing."
Carly Keenan is investigating if community members and businesses are adhering to the rule. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
Comments
13 Comments
I’m wearing my mask. I work with the public. Maskholes want to fight with us who work with the public and it’s beyond ridiculous. Your enemy is the virus, not the person at the insurance office, bank, deli, grocery store OR the Governor.
The reality is = If others would get their damn shot like I did (or stay home) , we wouldn’t be still here dealing with this in August 2021.
👍
Well said.
You guys think the shot is a silver bullet, it isn’t.
But that’s not quite true, is it? We’re not being told to wear masks to protective ourselves, it’s to prevent the spread to others. The vaccine doesn’t prevent you from carrying or transmitting the virus, so being vaccinated doesn’t control the spread of the delta variant, so you being vaccinated doesn’t mean a thing with respect to to the mask mandate, regardless of how proud you feel about it.
Do you own your own business Libmaster? What will you do when your local quinoa salad cafe closes’ its door because they cant have customers? We are headed for another shut down
Obviously you dont work for a living. Go climb a rock
Imagine if we had two hospitals. One hospital has 100% vaccinated employees and the other zero %. Guess which one the MAGA Clown anti-vaxers would be crying to get into when they get sick.
regardless of vaccination status,
????
I went into Lowe’s this morning prepared to wear a mask. Maybe, 20% of customers had them on. I expect the new mandate will mostly be ignored and Kate can stomp her feet.
Have a cookie, chief 🍪🦅
If sheep stopped being sheep and followed the trail to the real reason we are where we are more people would take off the mask. But…. people will continue to follow guidance from criminals because they have really neat titles behind their names that has led you to believe they are the experts. So you listen to these so called experts who spoon feed you everything they want you to hear. This crap started a long time ago, well before 2020 but I can’t expect sheep to figure this out. Their job is to follow their master, never defy orders, never question them, just follow them because they mean well….so you are to believe. Well I will NOT comply as mandates are just petty mandates issued by lawless politicians that don’t give two craps about your health. I am saddened to see that people actually think corrupt politicians that have exposed themselves on numerous occasions would actually believe these people mean well and have good intentions for you. Its not going to stop unless the people make it stop and that’s not by wearing mask, that’s by standing up against the criminals. Stop following the various rabbits trails and numerous red herrings…..follow the money trail and you will see. Oh and to think a shot, something that was once labeled as a bio weapon is the cure, you have seriously lost your mind. Wake up people!
You’re the maskhole… Basemap… Or the unadvice and unintelligent… If the vaccine is a true vaccine why you have to wear one… It’s not because it’s an experimental mRNA gene therapy… It’s killed lab animal they’ve ever tested it on… And where’s The science show mask work… It’s all political theater for our Lib-Tard governor… To keep the fear mongering going for the administration. Wake up sheeple! The virus is real it’s no more deadlier than the flu… But the Fakedemic… Is a sham and hoax! In 1976… The US tried to put the same fear mongering with the swine flu and vaccines… and back then vaccines we’re total disaster.. do your homework.
yes we would. Depending on the vaccination you get, people need booster shots now, the Delta variant would have still morphed into what it is ( you can’t expect the whole world to be vaccinated, and a virus will mutate one way or another, slowly but surely), and the world is over populated, people will be near people. Some of us have reasons for not being vaccinated that don’t involve a political stand point, or “an attack against my rights”. I myself, believe in natural remedies, and don’t trust rushed vaccinations, but i also don’t shame others for their choice (my wife chose to be vaccinated).