Indoor mask mandate returns, OHA issues new specifics: What are Central Oregonians doing?

Coronavirus

OHA rules will be in effect until Feb. 8, unless changed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As of Friday, indoor masks are required in public spaces for Oregonians, regardless of vaccination status, under a statewide order from Gov. Kate Brown.

The newly released Oregon Health Authority regulations show more details about the new indoors spaces requirement - and also show they will be in effect for nearly six months, until Feb. 8, unless revised.

For example, "indoor spaces" is defined as "anywhere indoors, including but not limited to public and private workplaces, businesses, indoor areas open to the public, building lobbies, common or shared spaces, classrooms, elevators, bathrooms, transportation services and other indoor space where people may gather for any purpose. An indoor space does not include a private residence or a private automobile being used for personal use and that is not used for ride sharing."

Carly Keenan is investigating if community members and businesses are adhering to the rule. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.