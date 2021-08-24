Bend urgent care clinic sees shortage in COVID-19 testing supplies amid surge in cases

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With COVID-19 cases expected to continue to rise for at least the next few weeks, and amid new mandates for proof of vaccination or negative test results, the demand for COVID-19 tests at health care facilities is also expected to increase -- and that could pose a problem.

Many health care facilities already face staffing shortages and burnout, and now they might not be able to accommodate the demand for testing, with supplies running short at the moment.

A recent New York Times report indicated a leading supplier of rapid COVID tests told a factory to destroy the inventory and laid off workers as sales dropped off, before the delta variant sent cases -- and the demand for tests -- surging.

