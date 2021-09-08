Oregon Health Authority says police ‘probably not’ covered under state vaccine mandate

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority says police are "probably not" covered under the statewide vaccination requirement for health care providers.

"While a police officer may have some medical training, or may even be a licensed health care provider, it is likely not a fundamental part of their job to provide direct or indirect medical care in a health care setting," OHA says.

Bend police say the decision is up to the city of Bend. City spokeswoman Anne Aurand says it will follow OHA guidelines in terms of police and the mandatory vaccination rule.

The agency issued an 11-page "frequently asked questions" list last Friday to provide more detailed answers regarding the mandate that all health care workers receive the vaccine or face possible dismissal after the Oct. 18 deadline.

It says dentists are subject to the rule, as are dental staff, and to department store pharmacy workers, but not to staff who work remotely full-time.

NewsChannel 21 Noah Chast will speak with the city of Bend about their policy regarding police and vaccine requirements. His report is coming up on Fox @ 4.