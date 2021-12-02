Bend nonprofit may lose volunteers to new COVID variant concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent de Paul of Bend says it has had several volunteers reach out with concerns over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Director Gary Hewitt told NewsChannel 21 Thursday, "It is always a balancing act, trying to maintain a strong volunteer staff."

The nonprofit provides food, clothing, utilities, propane and prescription assistance, along with transitional housing to help families and individuals who are in need.

Although initial reports say the new variant has caused only mild cases, it's arrival and rapid spread around the world has prompted new concerns.

