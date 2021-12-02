Bend nonprofit may lose volunteers to new COVID variant concerns
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent de Paul of Bend says it has had several volunteers reach out with concerns over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Director Gary Hewitt told NewsChannel 21 Thursday, "It is always a balancing act, trying to maintain a strong volunteer staff."
The nonprofit provides food, clothing, utilities, propane and prescription assistance, along with transitional housing to help families and individuals who are in need.
Although initial reports say the new variant has caused only mild cases, it's arrival and rapid spread around the world has prompted new concerns.
Noah Chast is speaking with Hewitt and will have more on the impact COVID-19 and more recently the Omicron variant has had on its volunteers, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5.
The rest of the story is that some volunteers are just looking for a reason to stay home, different from the backbone volunteers who just keep showing up no matter what.
I heard the variant is mild, don’t listen to the media they will tell you different
Every single story I’ve seen that goes into the details of the variant says cases so far have been mild. Don’t listen to those who tell you differently – read for yourself.