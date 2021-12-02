Skip to Content
Bend nonprofit may lose volunteers to new COVID variant concerns

St. Vincent de Paul of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Vincent de Paul of Bend says it has had several volunteers reach out with concerns over the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Director Gary Hewitt told NewsChannel 21 Thursday, "It is always a balancing act, trying to maintain a strong volunteer staff."

The nonprofit provides food, clothing, utilities, propane and prescription assistance, along with transitional housing to help families and individuals who are in need.

Although initial reports say the new variant has caused only mild cases, it's arrival and rapid spread around the world has prompted new concerns.

Noah Chast is speaking with Hewitt and will have more on the impact COVID-19 and more recently the Omicron variant has had on its volunteers, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

  1. The rest of the story is that some volunteers are just looking for a reason to stay home, different from the backbone volunteers who just keep showing up no matter what.

