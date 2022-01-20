Mask enforcement a challenge for some C.O. businesses, despite high COVID-19 rates

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some stores are not enforcing their mask policies, despite the increase in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on the High Desert, resulting in the state's highest case rates.

A Prineville resident tells NewsChannel 21 many stores feel they would lose business if they choose to enforce a mask policy, so they decide to leave it up to the customer.

The resident has medical issues and is awaiting surgery, and is worried that if he contracts COVID-19 while in town, he will have to delay his procedure.

Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties had the state's highest rates of COVID cases per 100,000 on Wednesday, all at over 2,000 per 100K in the last seven days.

The warning signs are at the doors, for the most part, but shoppers can easily encounter many unmasked individuals in a typical store run.

Noah Chast will be reaching out to businesses to talk about their enforcement of mask use, and the reasoning behind it, tonight on NewsChannel 21.