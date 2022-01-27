Group urging Redmond HS students to ditch masks, offering fast-food coupons

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Opponents of school mask mandates have been gathering outside of Redmond High School to convince students not to wear masks, and offering a bonus as well -- a coupon for nearby fast-food restaurants.

An RHS parent told NewsChannel 21 that protesters have been holding signs directing students to go to the McDonalds or A&W near the school on their lunch break.

The parent said there were two older men waiting outside of the restaurants with a $5 gift card, and an information packet explaining why they believe requiring mask-wearing in school to curb COVID-19 infections is unconstitutional. NewsChannel 21 confirmed the activity at the scene on Thursday.

The parent claims the men also are telling students that on Friday, Feb. 4, they all need to take off their masks in school at once, to draw attention to their protest.

The parent tells NewsChannel 21: "I am disgusted that these people think they can bribe high school students to try to achieve their so called 'goal'."

Noah Chast is in Redmond and gathering more information on the protesters' actions. He'll have the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.