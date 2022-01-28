Redmond group plans week-long campaign to ‘Thank Schools’ for Covid-19 efforts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group called Redmond Collective Action is hosting the Central Oregon #ThankSchools Campaign Monday through Friday of next week, urging residents to take part in their effort around the region to thank schools for the COVID-19 safety protocols and efforts to keep schools open and students in class.

The group is asking people to make a donation to their local school or school district, along with a note of appreciation for their daily dedication to Covid mitigation protocols in order to keep schools open.

It's also asking people to safely coordinate with family, friends and neighbors to plan #ThankSchools Parade Brigades next Friday.

The group recommends people decorate cars with #ThankSchools messages and drive along the road in front of your local schools during lunchtime, honking and waving, "while taking this opportunity to be silly, thankful, and bring a smile to our teachers, staff, and students' day."

The group's effort comes as another group, People's Rights, which opposes school mask mandates and also is critical of vaccine mandates, is holding daily protests and urging Redmond High students to remove masks, also offering food coupons and plans a protest next Friday.

On its private Facebook group page, with about 380 members, Redmond Collective Action says: "We are a growing group of people in Redmond, Oregon dedicated to taking action for human rights, inclusion, and equality. Our mission is to tackle issues in our city and support the efforts of established organizations that promote these values in our region."

Noah Chast is meeting with a leader of Redmond Collective Action and will have the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21.