Unvaccinated St. Charles employees let go after extended leave of absence

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last October, a statewide Covid-19 vaccine mandate went into effect, causing some St. Charles employees to leave their jobs or seek exemptions.

One registered nurse who formerly worked on the Bend hospital's medical floor, Saren Love, tells NewsChannel 21 she was placed on an unpaid leave of absence starting on Oct. 18.

Initially, the letter stated, she was to be terminated on Jan. 31, but there was an extended leave of absence given until Feb. 16.

Love and other employees who reached out since were told unless their circumstance were changed and they're able to be vaccinated, or transferred to a position that can accommodate 100% remote work, they are being let go (see letter to Love that she shared, below).

As of Oct. 18, of the 323 caregivers who applied for exceptions, St. Charles said 49 were reasonably accommodated with remote work and 101 were provided an unpaid leave of absence. Of that same group of 323 caregivers, 98 chose to start their vaccination series, after initially requesting an exception.

St. Charles has yet to confirm the number of employees officially let go.

Noah Chast will be speaking with Love to find out what she and other nurses plan to do now, and will have a full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

She provided us with a copy of the Jan. 31. letter;