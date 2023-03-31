OHA reminder: Mask requirement is lifted Monday in health care settings

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is reminding communities that workers, patients and visitors in health care settings statewide will not be required to wear masks starting Monday, April 3.

Health care settings include, but are not limited to, hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, long-term care facilities, counseling offices, school-based health centers and complementary and alternative medicine locations.

Some health care settings may decide to continue requiring masks, even after the statewide requirement is lifted. Anyone who wants to continue to wear a mask can do so, including in public places and in workplaces.

The agency said wearing a mask remains an effective way to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses. OHA continues encouraging people to wear a mask in any setting – including health care settings – if they are sick, have health conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness from a respiratory virus exposure (or lives with someone at high risk), or any time wearing a mask makes them feel more comfortable.

The order, which has been in effect since August 2021, will be rescinded on Monday. To learn more, find additional information on OHA’s masking page: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Pages/Masks.aspx