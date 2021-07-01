Sisters ‘beer spa’ spa owner arrested on charges of sex abuse and illegal massages

Crime And Courts

Investigators want to hear from others who have received a massage from Michael Boyle

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man who owns a Sisters spa touted five years ago as "the nation's first beer spa" was arrested Wednesday night in a raid on the business, accused of sex abuse, harassment and performing massages without a license, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies and detectives served a search warrant shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Hop in the Spa, on West Cascade Avenue, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The search warrant followed a long-term investigation into the business and its owner, Michael Boyle, 60, of Bend, Janes said.

Boyle was reported to be performing massages without a license, and one woman reported being a victim of third-degree sexual abuse and harassment while at the spa.

Deputies contacted Boyle at the business and arrested him, later booking him into the county jail in Bend.

Through their investigation, investigators learned Boyle had performed massages on several women without being licensed to do so, Janes said.

Investigators believe there are other citizens who may have received a massage from Boyle in the past. They were encouraged to contact Deputy Michael Hudson at 541-693-6911, reference Case No. 21-30013.

Back in 2016, NewsChannel 21 profiled the business, which had customers soak in a proprietary blend of beer, hops, barley and herbs.

Boyle, referred to as the chief "hoptimistic" officer at Hop in the Spa, said he'd experienced a beer spa in Europe and that his pains from a rollover crash "went away and I slept great" after soaking in hops.

