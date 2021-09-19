Suspect arrested on manslaughter charge in downtown Bend fatal shooting

Crime And Courts

Police say one man shot another during fight around midnight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 27-year-old man was arrested and jailed on a second-degree manslaughter charge after a fight and fatal shooting of another man just after midnight Sunday at a downtown Bend intersection, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:11 a.m. to the report of a physical dispute and shooting in the intersection of Northwest Oregon Avenue and Wall Street, Sgt. Eric Hagan said.

The 25-year-old male victim was found on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound, Hagan said. He was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect, listed in jail records as Ian Mackenzie Cranston, was detained on the scene and taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on a second-degree manslaughter charge. His initial bail was set at $100,000. Court records show Cranston has no criminal history in Oregon.

Second-degree manslaughter, a Class B felony in Oregon, involves a killing that “is committed recklessly,” under Oregon Revised Statutes 163.125.

Hagan said police were asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

The victim’s name was not released, pending notification of family members.

Police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Bend Fire and Rescue. Hagan said any more information would come from the District Attorney’s Office.